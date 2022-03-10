Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Up 570.0% in February

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 570.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Merger Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Merger Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Advanced Merger Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 100,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,939. Advanced Merger Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.