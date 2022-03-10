Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Advantage Solutions worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 43,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.