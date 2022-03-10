Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,694 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

