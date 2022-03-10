Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.76. Aemetis shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 5,259 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.20.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
