Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.76. Aemetis shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 5,259 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,347 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

