AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading 12.4% Higher

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.32. 81,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
About AerCap (NYSE:AER)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
