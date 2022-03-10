AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading 12.4% Higher

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.32. 81,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,488,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,865,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AerCap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

