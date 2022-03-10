AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AES opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. AES has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Allstate Corp raised its stake in AES by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AES by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AES by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

