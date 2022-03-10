Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
