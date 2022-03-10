Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

