Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases Earnings Results

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Agiliti updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,749. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.85.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

