Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.71. Airbus has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

