Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Alamos Gold worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 97.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

