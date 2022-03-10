Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.