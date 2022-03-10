Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.
AA opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.28.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000.
Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.