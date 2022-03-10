Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $602.02

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $602.02 and last traded at $602.02, with a volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.84.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)
Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.
