Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.