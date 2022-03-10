Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases £62,930 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Dean Buckley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £62,930 ($82,455.45).

Dean Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Dean Buckley bought 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.50) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,487.42).

Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.84 ($11.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 981.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

