Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

AMOT opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

