Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$46.73 and last traded at C$46.62, with a volume of 122592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

