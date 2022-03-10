Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

