Allyson Katz Schlesinger Acquires 2,344 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,921,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Columbia Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

