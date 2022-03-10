Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.14. 16,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,784. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.