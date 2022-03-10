Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

