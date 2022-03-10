AlphaValue Lowers Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.73 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.
Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.
