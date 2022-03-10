Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 396 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

