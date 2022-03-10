Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $52,672.80 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $52,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALTR stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

