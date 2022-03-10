Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,646 shares of company stock worth $12,087,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.31 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

