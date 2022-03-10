AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 2,291.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE remained flat at $$9.91 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,438. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.
AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
