AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 2,291.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE remained flat at $$9.91 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,438. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.