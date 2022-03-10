Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 87,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.06. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.55.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

