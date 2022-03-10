Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Cormark

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$14.00 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.20 million and a PE ratio of -80.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

