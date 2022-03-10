Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 4th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,343,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $166.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,952.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,076.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.