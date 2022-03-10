American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

