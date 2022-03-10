American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

