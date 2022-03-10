American International Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

