American International Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

