American International Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BOX worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BOX
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
