American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 650,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.02. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

