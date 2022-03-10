American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Digital worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

