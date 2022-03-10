American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

KTB opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

