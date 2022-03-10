American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 389 Shares

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American National Group stock opened at $188.95 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

