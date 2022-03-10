American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.