Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

