AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) by 1,396.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the quarter. AMMO accounts for 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the third quarter worth about $20,996,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 27.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMMO by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 1,833,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,803. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

