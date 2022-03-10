Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.