Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE:KSS opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

