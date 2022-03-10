Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 102.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.