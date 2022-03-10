Analysts Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.19 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 66,557 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

