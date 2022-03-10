Analysts Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 815,111 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
