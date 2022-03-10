Analysts Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Target Price at $33.10

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $6,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ping Identity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PING opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

