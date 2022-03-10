Analyzing Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 43.53% 16.98% 1.65% Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.13 $95.24 million $6.42 11.63 Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.31 $26.42 million $5.64 8.14

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Preferred Bank pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Chemung Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

