AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $855.61 million, a P/E ratio of 110.54 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

