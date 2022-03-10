AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $24.35. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

