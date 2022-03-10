Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AAL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.27) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.57) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,468.89 ($45.45).
LON AAL opened at GBX 3,809 ($49.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £50.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,460.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,082.43. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.26).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
